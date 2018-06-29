College World Series: Oregon State beats Arkansas 5-0 for national championship

In Omaha, the Beavers took a circuitous route to the championship. They lost their opening game and came from behind in two of the four elimination games they had to win to reach the finals. Facing elimination again in Game 2 of the finals, Arkansas failed to catch a two-out pop foul in the ninth inning that would have secured the Razorbacks' first national title. The Beavers, down to their last strike, rallied to force the winner-take-all game on Thursday.