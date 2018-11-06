Titans cornerback Kevin Byard imitates Terrell Owens' celebration on Cowboys star from 18 years ago

Tennessee Titans cornerback Kevin Byard did Hall of Famer Terrell Owens proud.
After intercepting a pass by Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott in the end zone on Monday night, Byard took off toward the middle of the field at AT&T Stadium and posed with his arms outstretched on the Cowboys logo.
As a member of the San Francisco 49ers back in 2000, Owens celebrated in similar fashion on the giant star midfield at Texas Stadium, the Cowboys’ home field at the time.
Byard said after the Titans’ 28-14 win that he planned the tribute earlier at the team hotel.
“What can I do if I make a play and really just show the team that we’re not scared?” Byard said. “We’re here to play ball. We’re here to win the game.”
Owens, who played three seasons with the Cowboys later in his career, took notice.
“I feel like I’ve seen this before,” he tweeted. “#NoBiggerFanThanMe.”
While still on the star, Byard started dancing and was joined by some teammates. Standing on the sideline, Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones had seen enough. He raced out to the field and shoved Byard and some of the others off the logo.
“Just defend the star,” Jones said. “There’s no reason for them to disrespect the star like that.
“You can have fun. I understand the celebrating. But you overstep the boundaries when you go on the star.”