Titans rout Dirtbags to force deciding Game 3 in super regional

John Gavin threw a seven-hitter and Cal State Fullerton scored seven runs in the third inning in a 12-0 victory over Long Beach State on Saturday to even the best-of-three NCAA super regional.

It sets up a deciding game between the Big West rivals Sunday at Blair Field with the winner advancing to the College World Series.

Gavin, a 6-foot-6 left-hander, recorded the first complete game of his career while The Titans erupted.

Chris Hudgins went three for five with a two-run ground-rule double and a two-run home run in the eighth to cap the scoring. Teammate Timmy Richards, a Long Beach Wilson product, went three for four with two RBIs and is four for seven in the series.

Dirtbags starter Dave Smith was done in by the third inning and surrendered nine runs on 11 hits. He previously had not given up a run in 13 postseason innings.

Fullerton blew it open with eight hits in the third inning.

With no relievers warmed up, Smith was stuck on the mound and gave up the second hit of the inning to Richards and Hank LoForte to make it 9-0.

