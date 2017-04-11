Chicago weather takes its toll on Justin Turner and Dodgers

Justin Turner was struck by a pitch in the eighth inning, but that wasn’t why he made an early departure from the Dodgers’ series-opening, 3-2 defeat to the Chicago Cubs on Monday night.

Turner experienced discomfort in his quadriceps after sliding into second base on a force out, Manager Dave Roberts said.

Roberts said he removed Turner more as a precaution. The temperature at the start of the game was 41 degrees and it was presumably several degrees colder by the late innings.

“In this weather, you’ve got to get him out of there,” Roberts said.

Logan Forsythe moved from second base to third to replace Turner on defense. Forsythe’s place at second was taken by Chase Utley, who pinch hit in the top of the inning.

The Dodgers and Cubs had a day off Tuesday. Their three-game series at Wrigley Field is scheduled to resume Wednesday.

Turner wasn’t the only player to leave the game in field conditions that Roberts described as “freezing.”

Franklin Gutierrez was removed from the game in the second inning with a strained left hamstring. Scott Van Slyke replaced Gutierrez.

Left-handed complement

Adrian Gonzalez batted sixth in the Dodgers’ last two games against left-handed pitchers. The left-handed-hitting Gonzalez had never batted below fifth for the Dodgers until this season.

The Dodgers are scheduled to face right-hander John Lackey on Wednesday, but another left-hander on Thursday in their former starter, Brett Anderson.

In the series opener against the Cubs, Roberts batted the right-handed-hitting Gutierrez fourth and Yasiel Puig fifth.

Gonzalez batted behind Puig and in front of switch-hitting catcher Yasmani Grandal.

“I like Adrian sandwiched [between] a couple righties,” Roberts said.

Just for kicks

Brandon McCarthy will make his second start of the season Wednesday. Hyun-Jin Ryu will pitch the series finale Thursday.

McCarthy limited the San Diego Padres to two runs and four hits over six innings to win his first start.

The Phoenix-based professional soccer team that is co-owned by McCarthy won its first game Saturday by defeating the Galaxy II, a minor-league affiliate of the Galaxy.

McCarthy’s team, Phoenix Rising, plays in the United Soccer League, the second tier of professional soccer in the United States under Major League Soccer.

The Rising has some familiar names, including Omar Bravo and Shaun Wright-Phillips, who played for the national teams of Mexico and England, respectively. The team is coached by former Galaxy coach Frank Yallop.

