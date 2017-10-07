Arizona Game 4 starter Patrick Corbin available for relief work in Game 2

Arizona is planning to start left-hander Patrick Corbin in a potential fourth game of their National League Division Series against the Dodgers.

But, after long reliever Zack Godley threw 100 pitches out of the bullpen in Friday's opener, the Diamondbacks have to reserve Corbin in case of another short start in tonight's Game 2 at Dodger Stadium.

“If Patrick's needed tonight, we'll run him down to the bullpen and he'll throw in the bullpen tonight,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “So, we're just piecing this thing together.”

Lovullo said that is why he has not yet officially announced Corbin as his fourth starter for this series. Because Zack Greinke and Robbie Ray both pitched in Wednesday’s wild-card game and because Taijuan Walker could handle only one bad inning Friday, Godley was forced into a five-inning outing.

“The wild-card game takes its toll in a few areas,” Lovullo said, “especially your pitching staff.”

Ray starts tonight, Greinke on Monday. If Corbin enters tonight’s game, it’s unclear who would pitch Game 4, scheduled for Tuesday at Chase Field. Walker would appear to be the prime candidate.