NL MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt launches a two-run homer in the first to give Arizona the early lead.
Arizona leads Dodgers, 2-0, after one inning
Robbie Ray, who owned the Dodgers this season, striking out 53 in five starts, starts the game for Arizona.
Chris Taylor grounded to short.
Corey Seager, 3 for 21 lifetime against Ray with 11 strikeouts, walked.
Justin Turner popped to the catcher.
Cody Bellinger struck out swinging, again looking to swing for the seats.