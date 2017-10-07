Arizona leads Dodgers, 2-0, after one inning

Dodgers Justin Turner grimaces after popping out with a runner on base.

Robbie Ray, who owned the Dodgers this season, striking out 53 in five starts, starts the game for Arizona.

Chris Taylor grounded to short.

Corey Seager, 3 for 21 lifetime against Ray with 11 strikeouts, walked.

Justin Turner popped to the catcher.

Cody Bellinger struck out swinging, again looking to swing for the seats.