NL MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt launches a two-run homer in the first to give Arizona the early lead.

From Andy McCullough and Pedro Moura, to Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernandez, we'll try to have all the bases covered.

Arizona maintains 2-1 lead through three innings

Houston Mitchell

Chris Taylor led off the bottom of the third by walking on four pitches.

Corey Seager struck out looking on a pitch that would have been called a ball if Rich Hill had thrown it.

Justin Turner hit a slow roller to third, advancing Taylor.

After a wild pitch moved Taylor to third, Cody Bellinger struck out swinging on a ball way outside. 

 

Latest updates

