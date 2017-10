After a stirring 9-5 win over Arizona in Game 1 on Friday, the Dodgers will try to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five National League division series tonight when they take on the Diamondbacks in Game 2 at 6 p.m. PT at Dodger Stadium.

Here you will get pregame and in-game updates from our Times crew of reporters. From Andy McCullough and Pedro Moura, to Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernandez, we'll try to have all the bases covered.