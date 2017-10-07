Curtis Granderson's struggles continue

The Dodgers playoff debut of Curtis Granderson went much like his first six weeks as a Dodger. He struck out twice on Friday and went hitless in four at-bats.

The performance mirrored his unproductive tenure with the team after arriving midway through August. Granderson batted .161 with a .654 on-base plus slugging percentage as a Dodger, with 33 strikeouts in 112 at-bats.

Despite his lengthy slump, Granderson will remain in the lineup against right-handed pitchers. He sat for Game 2 on Saturday, with left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray starting for Arizona. But Granderson is expected to play on Monday in Game 3 against former Dodger Zack Greinke.

“I don’t have any plans on giving up on him just quite yet,” Manager Dave Roberts said on Saturday afternoon.

The other option to start in left field against right-handed pitchers is veteran Andre Ethier, who batted .235 in September after missing the first five months of the season with a herniated disk. Ethier has played sparingly in the past two seasons, and there are concerns about his ability to handle a heavy workload. Roberts views Ethier as an asset off the bench.

Chase Utley will start at second base on Monday in Arizona, Roberts said. Logan Forsythe started the first two games of the series.