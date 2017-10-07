Game 1 win felt like old times for Dodgers

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner celebrates his three-run, first-inning home run with manager Dave Roberts at Dodger Stadium on Friday.

Vin was waving to the crowd again. Newk was whipping one across the plate again.

The ageless Sandy Koufax was in the box seats, the new Sandy Koufax was on the mound, and the once-brilliant Dodgers were those Dodgers again.

Welcome back, summer. Welcome home, hardball.

On an early October night that appropriately felt like a warm July afternoon, the Dodgers began their long-awaited postseason Friday with a raucous, rollicking flashback.

Remember when everyone thought they could be the best team in baseball history? Before everyone thought they were the worst team in baseball history? Well, after a few hours of brilliant hitting, sturdy pitching and serious snake crushing, everyone can feel free to jump back on the belief wagon.

To be more precise, the Dodgers opened the first round of the playoffs by punching the Arizona Diamondbacks right between their wide eyes in a 9-5 victory in front of a full house at Dodger Stadium.