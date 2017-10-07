Logan Forsythe's run-scoring single, Austin Barnes' two-run double and Yasiel Puig's RBI single in the bottom of the fifth gave the Dodgers a 7-2 lead.
Dodgers take 3-2 lead in the fourth
|Houston Mitchell
Enrique Hernandez bounced to second.
Logan Forsythe singled to left, the Dodgers' first hit of the night.
Austin Barnes signled to right, Forsythe holding at second.
Yasiel Puig singled to center, loading the bases. Forsythe had to hold because it appeared it might be caught.
Kyle Farmer hit for Rich Hill. On a 1-and-2 pitch, Ray threw a wild pitch, allowing Forsythe to score, tying it up, 2-2.
Farmer struck out swinging.
Chris Taylor hit a grounder to the hole at short. Ketel Marte made a nice play but threw a 20-hopper to first. Taylor safe at first, Barnes scores, Puig to third. Dodgers lead, 3-2.
Corey Seager struck out swinging.