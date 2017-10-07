After a stirring 9-5 win over Arizona in Game 1 on Friday, the Dodgers will try to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five National League division series tonight when they take on the Diamondbacks in Game 2 at 6 p.m. PT at Dodger Stadium.
Fearlessness was a key for Clayton Kershaw, who wasn't himself in Game 1
|Dylan Hernandez
By themselves, the home runs could be viewed as an aberration. In the context of the last month, they are a clear sign of trouble.
Clayton Kershaw isn’t himself.
Kershaw became the first pitcher in Dodgers history to serve up four home runs in a postseason game, doing so Friday night in the opening game of a National League division series.
“I gave up too many home runs, obviously,” he said.
To be fair, the Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-5. Kershaw did enough to win.
He pitched 6 1/3 innings and departed with a three-run lead. He struck out seven. He threw 100 pitches, the overwhelming majority of them fastballs.
He also walked three batters.
And then there were the home runs. The solo blast by A.J. Pollock in the third inning. Another by J.D. Martinez in the sixth.
And the back-to-back home runs by Ketel Marte and Jeff Mathis in the seventh.
“I didn’t have much left,” Kershaw acknowledged. “Obviously, a frustrating way to end it.”