Halloween comes early for these two Dodger fans

Laura Petersen and her fiancé Mike Sanders are sporting fake orange beards at Dodger Stadium tonight in honor of their favorite Dodger, Justin Turner.

They're lucky beards, they said. They were sitting in the outfield earlier this season at Petco Park in San Diego, and Turner hit a home run right toward them, they said.

They wore them Friday night, too. Turner got a three-run home run.

"Hello, why do you think he got the home run?" Peterson said, pointing to her beard.

The 53-year-old dental assistant from Redondo Beach has been a fan her whole life. Like many others; she thinks this team is special and is going to go all the way in the Postseason.

"I bleed Dodger Blue, since 1964," she said. "This is happening. This is it."

She said she felt like the team behaved as a family, and that's a good sign.

"It's a team, a real team," she said. "Baseball is what it's all about. ... They're not a bunch of independent contractor dudes."

Sanders, a Pennsylvania transplant and former New York Mets fan who moved to California three years ago, agreed.

"This team is the coolest," he said. He's now fully a Dodgers fan, and there's no going back.