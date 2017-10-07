Kenley Jansen gets a five-out save and Logan Forsythe has three hits and scores three runs. Game 3 is Monday at 6 p.m. PT in Phoenix, Yu Darvish vs. Zack Greinke
Here you will get pregame and in-game updates from our Times crew of reporters. From Andy McCullough and Pedro Moura, to Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernandez, we'll try to have all the bases covered.
Dodgers three outs away from winning Game 2
|Houston Mitchell
Josh Fields pitching and strikes out J.D. Martinez.
Daniel Descalso doubles to center.
And here comes Kenley Jansen. With a day off tomorrow, Dave Roberts can afford to go to Jansen early tonight.
Chris Iannetta strikes out swinging.
Jake Lamb grounded to third. The Dodgers had the shift on and Lamb hit it to the only guy on the left side of the infield, Justin Turner.