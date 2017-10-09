The pool is beyond the right-field fence at Chase Field, surrounded by deck chairs like an oasis in this desert. Fountains burble fresh streams of chlorinated water. A hot tub sits nearby. The water only goes four feet deep, which would explain the signs ringing the area.

“Danger,” the signs read. “No Jumping. Violators Will Be Ejected.”

On Monday night, in Game 3 of a National League division series against Arizona, the Dodgers will have a chance to breach stadium policy as they try to finish off a first-round sweep. Four years ago, when the Dodgers clinched the NL West title in the ballpark, the players celebrated by splashing about in the pool, a decision that drew the ire of the Diamondbacks.

As the Dodgers came to town Sunday evening, manager Dave Roberts issued a proclamation about the possibility of a reprise.

“That won’t happen,” Roberts said. “This is a completely different team. I think we have bigger goals than to jump into a swimming pool. Our guys clearly understand what this is about. We have no interest in jumping into a pool in right field.”