Arizona right-hander Zack Greinke will take the Chase Field mound Monday for the third elimination-game start of his major league career.

The first, he made as a Dodger, in Game 5 of the 2015 National League Division Series, a loss to the New York Mets. The second was Wednesday, in the National League wild-card game. He later admitted he was nervous.

“But, I felt it helped, if anything,” Greinke said. “As long as you're not, like, overly nervous, it just gets you locked, like you're more focused and more locked in sometimes, and that's how I felt last game.”

Ignoring feelings, he did not pitch well. He surrendered six hits and four runs in 3 2/3 innings, a failed fourth inning forcing the Diamondbacks to empty their bullpen and hamper their chances in the next round. In recalling the events of that inning, Greinke felt he had mostly executed as intended. Only the results were off.

That would be insufficient Monday. From the first two games of this NLDS, as the Dodgers pounded his teammates for 24 hits and 17 runs, Greinke gleaned that his Game 3 opponents are collectively unwilling to chase.

The statistics bear that out. In the regular season, the Dodgers swung at only 26% of pitches outside the strike zone, the lowest rate in the major leagues. That’s a 15% improvement from their chase rate in 2014, Greinke’s penultimate year as a Dodger.