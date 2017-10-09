The Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at 7 p.m. PT in Phoenix in Game 3 of their best-of-five NL division series.
Join us here for inning-by-inning updates as we bring you all the details before and during the game from Times reporters Andy McCullough, Dylan Hernandez, Pedro Moura and Bill Plaschke.
Yu Darvish's Dodger career starts tonight
|Dylan Hernandez
And so it finally starts, Yu Darvish’s career with the Dodgers.
Darvish has pitched nine games for his new team, but the truth is that none of them really counted.
There was never any pretense otherwise. From the moment the Japanese right-hander was acquired at the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, he knew he was here to pitch in October. Specifically, he was here to pitch in October in the kind of game he will pitch Monday night at Chase Field opposite Zack Greinke in Game 3 of the National League division series, which the Dodgers lead 2-0.
Darvish will be called on to close out the best-of-five series, but his responsibilities extend beyond the upcoming game. As the team’s greatest X-factor, his performance could determine how this postseason plays out for the Dodgers. If he can be their second frontline pitcher alongside Clayton Kershaw, he can move the Dodgers within arm’s reach of their first World Series in 29 years.
Playoff series length can affect play for Dodgers and Diamondbacks
|Pedro Moura
Since Major League Baseball introduced the best-of-five division series 22 years ago, the winner of the first game has won the series 72% of the time. That rate is only slightly higher than in the next rounds’ seven-game series. The abbreviated length for the MLB postseason’s first round does not significantly alter the series’ outcomes, in reality or in theory.
It does change the way the games are played and, mostly, managed, as the first two games of the National League Division series between the Dodgers and Diamondbacks demonstrated.
Statistics tell us that if Team A would ordinarily beat Team B 55% of the time, Team A would be 59% likely to win a five-game series over Team B. Stretch that out to a seven-game series, and Team A would win 61% of the time.
For the first three years of the new division series, it included only one travel day. A 1998 change instituted the 2-2-1 format, with two included off days. In terms of in-game strategy, there are two ways the current form of a best-of-five series differs from a best-of-seven.
Zack Greinke hopes third time is a charm
|Pedro Moura
Arizona right-hander Zack Greinke will take the Chase Field mound Monday for the third elimination-game start of his major league career.
The first, he made as a Dodger, in Game 5 of the 2015 National League Division Series, a loss to the New York Mets. The second was Wednesday, in the National League wild-card game. He later admitted he was nervous.
“But, I felt it helped, if anything,” Greinke said. “As long as you're not, like, overly nervous, it just gets you locked, like you're more focused and more locked in sometimes, and that's how I felt last game.”
Ignoring feelings, he did not pitch well. He surrendered six hits and four runs in 3 2/3 innings, a failed fourth inning forcing the Diamondbacks to empty their bullpen and hamper their chances in the next round. In recalling the events of that inning, Greinke felt he had mostly executed as intended. Only the results were off.
That would be insufficient Monday. From the first two games of this NLDS, as the Dodgers pounded his teammates for 24 hits and 17 runs, Greinke gleaned that his Game 3 opponents are collectively unwilling to chase.
The statistics bear that out. In the regular season, the Dodgers swung at only 26% of pitches outside the strike zone, the lowest rate in the major leagues. That’s a 15% improvement from their chase rate in 2014, Greinke’s penultimate year as a Dodger.
Dodgers don't plan to take a dip in the Diamondbacks' pool
|Andy McCullough
The pool is beyond the right-field fence at Chase Field, surrounded by deck chairs like an oasis in this desert. Fountains burble fresh streams of chlorinated water. A hot tub sits nearby. The water only goes four feet deep, which would explain the signs ringing the area.
“Danger,” the signs read. “No Jumping. Violators Will Be Ejected.”
On Monday night, in Game 3 of a National League division series against Arizona, the Dodgers will have a chance to breach stadium policy as they try to finish off a first-round sweep. Four years ago, when the Dodgers clinched the NL West title in the ballpark, the players celebrated by splashing about in the pool, a decision that drew the ire of the Diamondbacks.
As the Dodgers came to town Sunday evening, manager Dave Roberts issued a proclamation about the possibility of a reprise.
“That won’t happen,” Roberts said. “This is a completely different team. I think we have bigger goals than to jump into a swimming pool. Our guys clearly understand what this is about. We have no interest in jumping into a pool in right field.”