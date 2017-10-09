Despite success at Chase Field, Ethier will come off the bench

Andre Ethier has played regular-season 76 games at Chase Field and has a .303/.360/.494 slash line with six homers and 28 doubles.

But his history was not enough to get him into the lineup on Monday. Curtis Granderson started in left field, and Roberts suggested he would not give up on Granderson despite a strikeout-prone tenure as a Dodger.

Granderson provided a crucial pinch hit in Game 2.

The organization continues to view Ethier as a weapon off the bench. He missed the first five months of the season with a herniated disk. His value as a reserve outweighed his success at this ballpark.

“There is something to the history, but there’s also something to winning this one game,” Roberts said. “This alignment gives us the best chance.”