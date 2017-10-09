Dodgers' Austin Barnes gets start at catcher over Yasmani Grandal

Austin Barnes hits a two-run doube to give the Dodgers a 6-2 led in the fifth inning over the Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the National League division series on Oct. 7.

Austin Barnes has started 23 games against right-handed pitchers in his major league career. He’ll make his 24th tonight, in Game 3 of the National League division series at Chase Field.

Facing ex-Dodger Zack Greinke, who often boasts pristine command, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts opted for Barnes’ plate discipline over Yasmani Grandal’s power potential.

“With Austin, it’s just more of, I've liked the at-bat quality,” Roberts said. “Just to be able to get a hit, spoil pitches, and with Zack who obviously is a tactician on the mound. I think that Austin has a great way of being selective, grinding at-bats.”

Barnes, 27, accrued brief stints in the majors over the two previous seasons, but 2017 brought his first extended chance. With it, he soared, crushing pitching from both sides, although he mostly started when there was a left-hander on the mound.

In all, he logged a .289 average, .408 on-base percentage, and .486 slugging percentage over 262 plate appearances.

Only eight players in the sport batted as often and posted on-base and slugging marks as good as Barnes.

Roberts also cited Game 3 starter Yu Darvish’s burgeoning rapport with Barnes. Darvish had a much better earned-run average when pitching to Grandal, but neither sample is large enough to be representative. Barnes did catch Darvish’s second start as a Dodger at Chase Field, two months ago Tuesday.

Barnes started in Game 2 of this NLDS, against Arizona left-hander Robbie Ray, and reached base three times in four opportunities.

As the regular season waned, Barnes received more playing time. His 12 September starts were his most in any month, and he did not fade. His on-base-plus-slugging percentage was at least .810 in every month of 2017.

One of the lesser-heralded pieces in the December 2014 trade that sent Dee Gordon to Miami, Barnes has developed into the Dodgers’ likely catcher of the future. Grandal, 28, is under team control for one more season, but he could be a trade candidate this off-season.