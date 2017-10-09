The Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 in Phoenix in Game 3 of a National League division series.
The Dodgers will face the winner of the Chicago Cubs-Washington National division series. The Cubs lead the Nationals two games to one.
L.A. will host Game 1 of the seven-game series on Saturday.
Morrow sets down Diamondbacks' power in order
|Mike Hiserman
Brandon Morrow is still pitching for the Dodgers.
Paul Goldschmidt flies out to right.
J.D. Martinez grounds out to Justin Turner.
Jake Lamb grounds out to Cody Bellinger.