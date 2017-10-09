Sports
Live updates: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game 3
The Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 in Phoenix in Game 3 of a National League division series.

The Dodgers will face the winner of the Chicago Cubs-Washington National division series. The Cubs lead the Nationals two games to one.

L.A. will host Game 1 of the seven-game series on Saturday.

Morrow sets down Diamondbacks' power in order

Mike Hiserman

Brandon Morrow is still pitching for the Dodgers.

Paul Goldschmidt flies out to right.

J.D. Martinez grounds out to Justin Turner.

Jake Lamb grounds out to Cody Bellinger.

