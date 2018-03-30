Bottom of seventh: Matt Kemp flied out to left field on reliever Cory Gearrin’s first pitch of the inning before Yasmani Grandal hit a first-pitch single to center, the Dodgers’ fourth hit of game.
Logan Forsythe hit a lazy fly ball to right for the second out, and pinch-hitter Chase Utley ripped a single to right-center field that sent Grandal to third with two outs.
Utley stole second to put the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position. With most of the Dodger Stadium crowd on its feet and the decibel level rising, Chris Taylor took a full-count slider that was right down the middle for strike three, and the rally fizzled.
Top of seventh: Dodgers reliever J.T. Chargois retired the side in order with some help of second baseman Enrique Hernandez, who made a nice back-hand stop of Joe Panik’s one-hop shot toward the middle and threw to first for the second out. Andrew McCutchen struck out on three pitches for the third out. Giants 1, Dodgers 0.
Bottom of sixth: Giants left-hander Josh Osich replaced starter Ty Blach and got two quick outs, retiring Corey Seager on a fly ball to deep center and striking out Yasiel Puig swinging. Enrique Hernandez walked on a full-count pitch in the dirt and took second on a wild pitch, but Cody Bellinger struck out swinging on 91-mph cut-fastball.
Blach gave up three hits in five scoreless innings, striking out three and walking three. Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw was replaced by right-hander J.T. Chargois to start the seventh.
Top of sixth: Brandon Crawford lined a two-out single to left-center, but Clayton Kershaw got pinch-hitter Gorkys Hernandez to ground back to the mound, ending the inning. Kershaw’s pitch count hit 91, and with Josh Fields and J.T. Chargois warming in the Dodgers bullpen, the Dodgers ace might be done for the day.
Bottom of fifth: A one-out walk to Yasmani Grandal and Logan Forsythe’s fielder’s-choice grounder left Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts with his first difficult decision of the season.
With the Dodgers trailing, 1-0, and two outs, does Roberts remove his ace, Clayton Kershaw, for a pinch-hitter with Kershaw’s pitch count at 81? Roberts stuck with Kershaw, who rewarded his manager’s faith by lining a sharp single to left-center field for his second hit of the day.
That put two on with two out, but the rally died when Chris Taylor grounded sharply to shortstop Brandon Crawford, who initially bobbled the ball but had plenty of time to force Kershaw at second to end the inning. Giants 1, Dodgers 0.
Top of the fifth: Joe Panik jogged about 30 feet toward first base and practically stopped. The Giants second baseman clearly thought his two-out, high fly ball down the right-field line was going foul.
Whether a breeze pushed the ball back or Panik misjudged it, the result favored San Francisco. Panik’s drive stayed fair, landing in the seats beyond the foul pole for a solo home run that gave the Giants a 1-0 lead over the Dodgers.
Andrew McCutchen followed with a double into the right-field corner, and Buster Posey walked to put two on with two outs, but Dodgers left-hander Kershaw struck out Evan Longoria. Giants 1, Dodgers 0
Bottom of fourth: Giants starter Ty Blach needed only nine pitches to retired the Dodgers in order, getting Yasiel Puig to fly to left, Enrique Hernandez to ground to third and Cody Bellinger to fly to deep center. The left-hander has thrown 60 pitches through four innings. Dodgers 0, Giants 0
Top of fourth: Clayton Kershaw wobbled again but did not fall down. Buster Posey led off with a walk, capping a seven-pitch at-bat by taking a full-count pitch that was an inch or two inside. Kershaw looked skyward in frustration after the pitch, thinking he had Posey struck out.
Evan Longoria struck out swinging at a knee-high, 88-mph slider. Hunter Pence dunked a single to shallow right-center, advancing Posey to third with one out.
Kershaw barely flinched. He struck out Brandon Belt with a wicked 74-mph curve that dropped about a foot, from Belt’s knees into the dirt, and then got Brandon Crawford to fly to shallow right, with Yasiel Puig racing in to make an inning-ending catch. Dodgers 0, Giants 0.
Bottom of third: The inning began with promise for the Dodgers, when Clayton Kershaw dug out a low-and-away, 74-mph curve and dumped a soft single into shallow left field.
But leadoff man Chris Taylor grounded into a fielder’s choice and Corey Seager hit a sharp one-hopper right to Giants pitcher Ty Blach, who fired to shortstop Brandon Crawford to start an inning-ending double play. No score through three innings.