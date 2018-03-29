Giants lead, 1-0, after five innings

Bottom of fifth: A one-out walk to Yasmani Grandal and Logan Forsythe’s fielder’s-choice grounder left Dodgers manager Dave Roberts with his first difficult decision of the season.

With the Dodgers trailing, 1-0, and two outs, does Roberts remove his ace, Clayton Kershaw, for a pinch-hitter with Kershaw’s pitch count at 81? Roberts stuck with Kershaw, who rewarded his manager’s faith by lining a sharp single to left-center field for his second hit of the day.

That put two on with two out, but the rally died when Chris Taylor grounded sharply to shortstop Brandon Crawford, who initially bobbled the ball but had plenty of time to force Kershaw at second to end the inning. Giants 1, Dodgers 0.