It was a decidedly un-Kershaw-like finish to Game 1

This will take some getting used to, the sight of Clayton Kershaw replaced in the fifth inning of a game he started.

That was the scene Saturday night in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series and that could be the scene again at Dodger Stadium later this month.

Season after season of falsely claiming they were less dependent on Kershaw, the Dodgers finally have the bullpen necessary to unburden their longtime ace.

Suddenly and unexpectedly, the front office’s vision has become a reality.

Evidence of the makeover was on display in the 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs, as Kershaw was removed for a pitch hitter in the bottom of the fifth inning and five relievers cover the remainder of the game by combining for four perfect innings. Even on a day when the Dodgers were forced to drop All-Star shortstop Corey Seager from their roster because of a sprained back, what their demands of Kershaw were modest.

“For me, personally, it doesn’t change much,” Kershaw said. “You still want to try and go as deep as you can in the game, but, I guess, handing the ball off to those guys makes it a little easier, for sure.”

The Dodgers are the franchise of Sandy Koufax, Fernando Valenzuela and Orel Hershiser. When their fans envision postseason heroics, they picture the starting pitcher embracing his catcher after the final out of a game.

Only baseball has changed. Kershaw has, too.

Maybe it’s the back injury that sidelined him for five-plus weeks. Maybe it’s the fact that he’s 29. Or maybe it’s the 2,000-plus innings he’s pitched between the regular season and playoffs.

Whatever the reason, Kershaw isn’t the same pitcher he was before he returned from the disabled list on Sept. 1.

Kershaw finished the regular season with an 18-4 record and 2.31 earned-run average, which masked some problems beneath the surface.

He allowed five home runs in the 27 2/3 innings he pitched in his last five regular-season starts. He gave up a career-high 23 home runs over the entire season.

The trend has continued in the postseason. He allowed four solo home runs in 61/3 innings of a victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of their NL division series.

The Dodgers swept the

Diamondbacks, sparing Kershaw from pitching again in the first round. Kershaw went into the NLCS on a week’s rest but didn’t look any sharper.

He pitched a scoreless first inning against the Cubs, but he labored, delivering 23 pitches. He made quick work of the Cubs in the second and third innings, only to encounter trouble in the fourth.

After allowing a leadoff single to Willson Contreras, Kershaw left a 94-mph fastball over the inside of the plate, and Albert Almora sent it into the left-field pavilion for a 2-0 lead.

“The one I’m upset is the 3-1, falling behind to Contreras to start that inning,” Kershaw said. “Solo home runs, I’ve always said, you can deal with. The ones with guys on base are tough.”

Photos from Game 2 of the 2017 National League Championship Series.

Almora, a 23-year-old center fielder, isn’t known for his power. The home run was his first in the postseason.

Almora’s home run moved the Cubs in front, 2-0. Kershaw’s pitch count was at 73 by the end of the inning. The end was near.

Kershaw retired the Cubs in order in the fifth, but his pitch count reached 87.

The ability to pitch into the later innings of games has been a point of pride for Kershaw.

But a potentially uncomfortable conversation with manager Dave Roberts was averted because the Dodgers stormed back in the bottom of the fifth inning. An offense believed to be compromised by the absence of Corey Seager finally came to life, as Logan Forsythe and Austin Barnes walked in succession. Forsythe scored on a double by Yasiel Puig and Barnes on a sacrifice fly by Charlie Culberson.

Kershaw’s spot in the order appeared with two outs and Puig standing on second base. Kyle Farmer batted for him and grounded out.

“In that situation, you understand trying to scratch another run across,” Kershaw said.

Kershaw retired the last six batters he faced. The bullpen prevented any of the next 12 from reaching base.

Left-hander Tony Cingrani started the sixth inning and retired Anthony Rizzo. Cingrani passed the baton to Kenta Maeda, who completed the inning and retired the first batter of the next, Addison Russell.

Brandon Morrow finished the seventh inning. Tony Watson took over the eighth, forcing switch-hitter Ben Zobrist and Jon Jay to ground out in consecutive at-bats. Kenley Jansen sealed the victory with a four-out save.

Kershaw’s final line: two runs, four hits, one walk and four strikeouts over five innings.

Solid, but unspectacular and definitely un-Kershaw-like. But it was enough to give the Dodgers a 1-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series and it could be enough to deliver Kershaw the one title missing from his resume.

