Justin Turner's ginger-tinged world comes up gold again for Dodgers in Game 1 win

In this world, in Justin Turner’s world, the pumpkin is still a carriage, the mice are still horses and the rags are still are a jeweled gown.

The clock never struck midnight on Turner and it never will.

Turner and his majestic red mane are now October legends, his postseason for the ages continuing with a two-run home run that broke a sixth-inning stalemate and vaulted the Dodgers to a 3-1 victory Tuesday in opening game of the World Series.

The third baseman redirected an up-and-in cutter by Dallas Keuchel into the left field pavilion and the Dodgers were on their way to their first World Series win in 29 years.

However this postseason ends for the Dodgers, Turner has already accomplished enough to ensure his place in franchise history. His 14 runs batted in are the most by a Dodgers player in any single postseason. His four home runs in these playoffs are second most to Davey Lopes’ five in 1978.

Turner has 26 career postseason RBIs, equaling the franchise record established by Duke Snider.

In the last of Turner’s four at-bats, the 54,000-plus fans who packed Dodger Stadium serenaded him with chants of “M-V-P! M-V-P!”

Turner is in his fourth season with the Dodgers. He’s been their everyday third baseman for three years and was an All-Star this year.

The concept of Turner being a good player is no longer novel, but the details of how he reached this point remain incredible. This is the same player who was discarded only four years ago by the New York Mets – the Mets!

