Dodgers' best relievers finally falter in spectacular fashion

Brandon McCarthy skipped out of the bullpen and across the warning track. The sight of his entry into the game was alarming.

McCarthy was the safety valve of the Dodgers’ bullpen. If he was pitching, it was because something went wrong.

And it had, spectacularly.

Only six outs separated the Dodgers from taking a two games-to-none lead over the Houston Astros in the World Series. They failed protect a two-run lead when Brandon Morrow and Kenley Jansen were unable to record the most important outs of their careers.

The Dodgers and Astros exchanged a pair of runs in a furious 10th inning, setting the stage for McCarthy to serve up a two-run home run to George Springer in the 11th inning that decided the game.

The Dodgers dropped a 7-6 decision and the series is now level at a game apiece. Game 3 is Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Manager Dave Roberts had tried to match the individual brilliance of Astros starter Justin Verlander with quantity, deploying reliever after reliever. And it worked, up to a point. When the Astros batted for Verlander in the seventh inning, the Dodgers were ahead, 3-1.

As many serviceable arms as the Dodgers had in their bullpen, they eventually ran out. McCarthy was the eighth pitcher who entered the game after Rich Hill’s four-inning start.

CAPTION It's been 29 years since the Dodgers have played in the World Series. We asked some die-hard fans to describe what it would mean if the team won it all. It's been 29 years since the Dodgers have played in the World Series. We asked some die-hard fans to describe what it would mean if the team won it all. CAPTION Fans waiting for Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Houston Astros answer the question, "Who's your favorite Dodger?" Fans waiting for Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Houston Astros answer the question, "Who's your favorite Dodger?"

dylan.hernandez@latimes.com

Follow Dylan Hernandez on Twitter @dylanohernandez