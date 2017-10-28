Once not good enough to crack the rotation, Alex Wood delivers the Dodgers a victory in Game 4

When the Dodgers broke spring training, the team’s decision makers didn’t consider Alex Wood to be one of their five best starting pitchers.

Wood told manager Dave Roberts they were making a mistake, but the decision was made. He was to start the season in the bullpen.

Saturday night, Wood saved the Dodgers’ season.

Starting the most important game of the year, Wood delivered the performance necessary to offset a bullpen that was depleted the previous night. With the left-hander limiting the Houston Astros to a solitary run over 5 2/3 innings, the Dodgers claimed a 6-2 victory at Minute Maid Park.

The win did more than level the World Series at two games apiece. The Dodgers have regained control of the best-of-seven series, as they will send Clayton Kershaw to the mound Sunday. Game 6 will be played at Dodger Stadium, as will Game 7, if necessary.

Wood’s heroics were the difference between the Dodgers entering Game 5 with the chance to move ahead in the series and facing possible elimination.

CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke previews Game 4 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros. Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke previews Game 4 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood talks preparing and pitching in Game 4 of the World Series against the Houston Astros. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood talks preparing and pitching in Game 4 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

dylan.hernandez@latimes.com

Follow Dylan Hernandez on Twitter @dylanohernandez