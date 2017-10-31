Dodgers deliver on promise to Yu Darvish, who will get a chance for redemption in Game 7

The words were simple, but Yu Darvish found the sentiment behind them to be particularly heart-warming.

“We’re going to get this one for you.”

That’s what Darvish said he was told by the other Dodgers in the team’s pregame huddle the day after he lived a nightmare in his first-ever start in the World Series.

The Dodgers won Game 4 as promised and they won again Tuesday in Game 6, extending the series against the Houston Astros and granting Darvish an opportunity to pitch on the greatest stage his sport has to offer, a winner-take-all seventh game at Dodger Stadium.

“As a team, as a human being, I’m very grateful to have that kind of support,” Darvish said in Japanese. “I thought I was very blessed to be able to play baseball while being surrounded by people like this.”

He showed his appreciation with a small gesture.

After Dodgers victories, players on the bench form a line to high-five the players who were on the field when the final out was recorded. Clayton Kershaw has typically been at the front of the welcoming party in this postseason.

Game 4 in Houston was an exception. Darvish, who was rocked the previous day, was the first to slap hands with players departing from the field of play. Not only that, he didn’t high-five his teammates using his non-pitching hand, as he usually did. He offered them his right hand.

Darvish was somewhere in the middle of the line on Tuesday night after his team’s 3-1 victory in Game 6, but he again offered his right hand.

