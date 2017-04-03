The Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres today at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Join us as we cover all the action live.
What's the secret to Clayton Kershaw's opening day dominance? He's Clayton Kershaw
|Andy McCullough
Across half a dozen starts on opening day, Clayton Kershaw has thrown 526 pitches in 38 2/3 innings. He has faced 144 batters and struck out 44. He has hit a home run and allowed none. He has pitched a shutout once and allowed a run twice. He has never lost, and neither have the Dodgers.
Yet the moment he remembers most from these six outings involves an incident of physical infirmity, on a day when he had “never felt that bad and tried to pitch before.” It occurred in the season opener in 2012, at San Diego. A stomach virus sapped his strength. He realized the depth of his illness after hitting a double in the third inning.
The Dodgers are the team to beat in the NL West this season
|Bill Shaikin
The Dodgers have positioned themselves well to win the NL West for the fourth season in a row, finishing ahead of the San Francisco Giants, with Arizona, Colorado and San Diego bringing up the rear.
Dodgers' opening day: Clayton Kershaw ($33 million) vs. Padres ($28 million)
|Bill Shaikin
Clayton Kershaw has started six times on opening day. He never has lost. On Monday, he makes what could be his most unusual start on opening day.
When Kershaw faces the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, he will throw the first pitch of a season in which his salary will be greater than all of the Padres.
Not just greater than the nine Padres in the starting lineup. Greater than all 25 men on the Padres’ opening-day roster.
Kershaw, the Dodgers’ ace and three-time National League Cy Young Award winner, will earn $33 million this season, the highest salary of any player in the major leagues.