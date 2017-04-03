Clayton Kershaw has allowed one hit through five innings

Dodgers 9, Padres 1 (through 4 ½ innings): Through five innings, Clayton Kershaw has allowed one hit and one unearned run.

He’s thrown 62 pitches, 44 of them strikes.

He has six strikeouts, including two in the fifth inning – both looking – and one walk.

The only Padres run came in the first inning on a two-base throwing error by Corey Seager, a wild pitch and a single through a drawn-in infield.

Since then, Kershaw has retired 11 in a row.