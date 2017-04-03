The Dodgers have opened their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. In addition to Seager, Joc Pederson has driven in five runs, Yasmani Grandal has homered and Clayton Kershaw has given up one hit in five innings.
Clayton Kershaw has allowed one hit through five innings
|Mike Hiserman
Dodgers 9, Padres 1 (through 4 ½ innings): Through five innings, Clayton Kershaw has allowed one hit and one unearned run.
He’s thrown 62 pitches, 44 of them strikes.
He has six strikeouts, including two in the fifth inning – both looking – and one walk.
The only Padres run came in the first inning on a two-base throwing error by Corey Seager, a wild pitch and a single through a drawn-in infield.
Since then, Kershaw has retired 11 in a row.