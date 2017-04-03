Corey Seager's homer gives Dodgers a 12-1 lead

Dodgers 12, Padres 1 (through 5 ½ innings): This game could go a while.

The first reliever the Padres used uncorked wild pitches on his first and third pitches.

We now are on reliever No. 2, Miguel Diaz, one of three Rule V players the Padres have on their opening day roster.

Rule V players are those with a certain amount of service time in the minors that can be plucked by other teams – with the condition that they either make your major-league roster or have to offer you back.

Generally, not-so-great teams might have a Rule V player on their roster.

Not three.

Anyways, Diaz’s first pitch also was wild. So we have that to look forward to.

He came on in relief of Christian Bethancourt, who in the bottom of the fifth gave up a one-out double to Yasiel Puig before walking Clayton Kershaw.

After getting Andrew Toles on an infield pop up, Corey Seager unloaded for a home run to left center – the Dodgers’ third homer of the game.

In the top of the sixth, Kershaw retired the Padres in order for the fifth consecutive inning.