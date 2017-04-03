Yasmani Grandal homered twice, Corey Seager had a three-run homer and Joc Pederson had five RBIs (including a grand slam). Clayton Kershaw allowed only two hits in seven innings.
Dodgers 12, Padres 3 after top of the eighth
|Mike Hiserman
Dodgers 12, Padres 3 (after 7 ½ innings): Dodgers reliever Chris Hatcher allowed as many hits and earned runs in his first inning as Clayton Kershaw did in seven.
The Padres scored on a two-out single by Travis Jankowski, which was followed by a double by Manuel Margot.