Dodgers deliver a message in opening day win

One hundred and sixty three days ago, the Dodgers huddled inside the visitor’s clubhouse at Wrigley Field, commiserating over their playoff defeat to the Cubs and pledging to return to that stage in 2017. The front office shelled out nearly $200 million in order to keep the group together. Throughout a mostly placid spring, the group exuded the quiet confidence of a club that knows the depth of its talent.

On the first day of their 60th season in Los Angeles, the Dodgers displayed the wealth of their organizational capability, trouncing the overmatched Padres in a 14-3 victory. The team remains undefeated in Clayton Kershaw’s seven opening day starts, although on this day, Kershaw acted as a supporting player to an offensive outbreak.

