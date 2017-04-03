The Dodgers have opened their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. In addition to Seager, Joc Pederson has driven in five runs, Yasmani Grandal has homered and Clayton Kershaw has given up one hit in five innings.
Dodgers held scoreless in sixth, only lead 12-1
|Mike Hiserman
Dodgers 12, Padres 1 (through six innings):
BREAKING NEWS!!!!!
The Dodgers were retired in order in the bottom of the sixth.
Three up, three down.
A fly ball to center, a strikeout and a ground ball to first.
Reliever Miguel Diaz is the Padres player of the game so far.
The strikeout was by the slumping Joc Pederson, who has five runs batted in, but none since the third inning.