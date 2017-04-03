Gonzalez, Forsythe and Pederson team up to pull Dodgers even, 1-1

Dodgers 1, Padres 1, end of second inning: If you had Adrian Gonzalez in a who-gets-the-Dodgers’-first-hit pool, you win.

Gonzalez led off the second inning with a drive to left that took one big hop before settling into the seats.

Logan Forsythe then lined a pitch into right-center for a single, meaning he’s hitting 1.000 as a Dodger. Gonzalez, who isn’t fast and didn’t have a good jump, was held at third, leaving Joc Pederson to drive in the Dodgers’ first run with a fly ball to right.

After Yasmani Grandal struck out, Yasiel Puig was walked intentionally – with a pointed finger; it’s no longer necessary to throw four wide ones – before Clayton Kershaw rolled over a full-count pitch and hit a soft grounder to first base for the final out.

In the top half of the inning, Jhoulyns Chacin showed why – possibly – manager Andy Green has him hitting eighth.

He sent a Clayton Kershaw pitch high and to the warning track in left field, where Andrew Toles caught it for the third out.

Austin Hedges also flew to left for the first out. Kershaw then notched his second strikeout of the game by getting Erick Aybar looking.