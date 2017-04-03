Not a fan of the new intentional walk rule

I’m no baseball purist, but I really don’t like this new international walk rule.

Yasiel Puig was intentionally walked in the second inning and Adrian Gonzalez in the third.

Both times, I missed the signal out of the Padres’ bench. Both times, I had no idea what happened.

Part of baseball’s charm is that it doesn’t require your undivided attention at every moment. Make the pitchers throw the four balls. I’m guessing baseball didn’t gain any new fans because of the combined 63 seconds that were saved between the two walks.