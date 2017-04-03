Padres score first thanks to error and odd choice by Dave Roberts

Dodgers 1st baseman Adrian Gonzalez can't handle the throw as Padres Will Myers reaches on an error in the 1st inning.

The first batter to face Clayton Kershaw this season lasted four pitches.

Manuel Margot struck out on a big, slow curveball.

But right after that came a wrong kind of firsts for the Dodgers: their first error, followed by the first wild pitch, followed by the first questionable decision by Manager Dave Roberts and their opponent’s first run.

Wil Myers hit a ground ball to shortstop Corey Seager, whose throw skipped about 10 feet short of first baseman Adrian Gonzalez.

Gonzalez came up empty on the scoop, and Myers advanced to second.

He then took third on a wild pitch and scored on another ground ball to short – which slid past Seager for a hit because Roberts inexplicably had his infield playing in the first inning of the first game.

That was either a curious and questionable choice, or Roberts has some serious respect for Padres right-hander Jhoulys Chacin and is thinking he might be good for a shutout today.