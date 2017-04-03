Vin Scully is in the house, sort of

Vin Scully isn’t at Dodger Stadium today, but his voice was.

Over the video board, he spoke about opening day, just before Wally Moon and Tommy Lasorda threw out the ceremonial first pitches.

The real first pitch of the season was delivered — for the seventh consecutive season — by Clayton Kershaw.

It was a fastball that looked a little outside but was called a strike, and we’re underway.

Time of first pitch was 1:10 p.m. and it’s a picture-perfect 67 degrees.

Today’s game is, of course, a sellout.