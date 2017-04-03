What do Joc Pederson and Raul Mondesi in common?

A couple of notes on the leader for National League MVP, Joc Pederson of the Dodgers:

Through three innings, he has five runs batted in – the first Dodger to have that many RBIs in an opening day game since Raul Modesi, against the Arizona Diamondbacks, in 1999.

Also, Pederson’s grand slam was the Dodgers first on opening day since 2000, when Eric Karros had one against the Montreal Expos.

Pederson’s other RBI came in the second inning on a sacrifice fly.