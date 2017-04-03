Yasmani Grandal's homer gives Dodgers a 14-3 lead after eight innings

Dodgers 14, Padres 3 (after eight innings): Yasmani Grandal slugged a two-run home run to left field.

Grandal hit this homer right-handed, off left-hander Jose Torres. Earlier, in the third inning, he homered from the left side.

Grandal is the first Dodger to homer twice on opening day since Raul Mondesi in 1999, and the Dodgers have four home runs in the game – the most in franchise history in an opening-day game.