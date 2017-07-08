There might be no jinxing the greatness of this Dodgers club

There’s a strange but distinct sound roiling through Dodger Nation these days, one that often appears in direct correlation with the usual thunderous cheers.

“Shhhhhh.”

Have you heard it? Maybe from one of your friends when you talk about Clayton Kershaw’s dominance? Maybe from someone on Twitter when you trumpet another Justin Turner drive, or Chris Taylor dive, or dugout-dancing high-five?

“Shhhhhh.”

I’ve heard it. I’ve seen it. I know what it is. And if you’ve endured the last four Dodger playoff failures, so do you.

It’s hard to completely bathe in the greatness of this summer without fearing the potential wrinkles of October. While your heart is pounding on a triumphantly hot afternoon at Chavez Ravine, your head is warning you to remember chilly nights in St. Louis and Chicago.

You believe that because they are so clearly the best team in the National League — and probably all of baseball — the Dodgers finally could be destined to win their first World Series championship in 29 years. Yet if you actually say it out loud, somebody who lived through Corey Seager’s failure to cover third base is going to let you have it with a finger pressed firmly on the lips.

“Shhhhhh.”

The other night, I was tweeting about witnessing the 1988 feel of the Dodgers’ 5-4 comeback victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks — the Dodgers’ scored four runs in the ninth inning without making an out, for Doc’s sake! — when a reader quickly tweeted back a GIF of Kobe Bryant making one of his famous crowd-quieting motions.

Can’t we all just sit back and unconditionally enjoy this? The answer, apparently, is no.

You want to shout that the Dodgers are on pace for the most wins in Los Angeles history and the best franchise-winning percentage in 64 years. They are winning games by a historically high accumulated-run differential, winning games with a zillion different lineups, winning all sorts of …

“Shhhhhh.”

Since the beginning of the wild-card era in 1995, only five times in 22 years has one of the teams with the best record in baseball eventually won the World Series. This is only 23%. This is what great statistical minds mean when they say that the playoffs are a crapshoot.

The first round is a five-game nightmare where everything can change with one Daniel Murphy streak to an unoccupied third base. The National League Championship series is seven games that can pivot on the crack of a Hanley Ramirez rib.

You want to shout that the odds won’t matter because the Dodgers have the greatest October of advantages, a pitching rotation that will include three powerful left-handers in Kershaw, unbeaten Alex Wood and surging Rich Hill. It is tough to imagine any team holding up under the force of three consecutive arms coming at you from different directions and different speeds, always around the strike zone, and always …

“Shhhhhh.”

Do we trust that Hill will not have a recurrence of either his blisters or his early inconsistency? Do we trust that Wood, who has never started a playoff game in his life, will not suddenly get the willies? Then there’s the great Kershaw, who appeared to conquer his playoff demons with last season’s literal save of the division series against the Washington Nationals, but who still has yet to have a dominating Madison Bumgarner kind of series.

Even though the first three spots in the rotation seem strong now, do the Dodgers really want to take a chance that it will stay that way? Wouldn’t adding another reliable veteran starter help provide both a safety net and a reason to allow Kershaw to navigate October on normal rest?

You want to shout that the only thing better than the starting pitching is the league’s best bullpen. Kenley Jansen might be the best pitcher in baseball not named Kershaw. Pedro Baez has been a revelation. In October, these guys will shorten the game to seven innings and …

“Shhhhhh.”

The Dodgers still need a veteran left-handed reliever to set up Jansen, especially if Jansen is going to be doing that four-out-save thing. They need to find some lesser version of Cleveland’s Andrew Miller to dominate the middle innings and take pressure off Baez and lefty Luis Avilan.

You want to shout, “Don’t forget the Dodgers’ amazing hitting.” Their batting order stretches forever. It’s deep and wide. They can make contact like Turner, drive the ball into the gaps like Seager and Yasmani Grandal, or swing for the fences like Cody Bellinger and Yasiel Puig. They can be steady like Taylor and Logan Forsythe, or smart like Chase Utley. They are never out of a game. They rarely give up plate appearances. They are practitioners of the sort of grinding patience that wins series and can win a ch …