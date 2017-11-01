Astros quickly crush Dodgers' championship hopes

The drought continues. The emptiness remains. The ache returns.

After waiting 29 years for their championship moment, Dodger fans watched their hopes disintegrate Wednesday night in about 29 minutes.

It was so quick. It was so brutal. It was Blue Hell on Earth.

In the seventh and deciding game of an epic World Series that spent a week leaving Los Angeles on edge, the Houston Astros swiftly turned the town numb with a stunning opening punch that resulted in an eventual 5-1 victory at a somber Dodger Stadium.

It was over as quick as a first-inning George Springer double, a Cody Bellinger throwing error, a stolen base, a grounder.

It was finished as fast as a second-inning Brian McCann walk, a Marwin Gonzalez double, a groundout, and a Springer drive into the left-center field seats.

It was ruined as swiftly as you can say, “Yu Darvish.’’

Five runs in two innings, the Astros dugout was filled with dancing, the Dodgers was stunned and reeling, and a once-roaring Chavez Ravine was staggered into long silences.

It stung. It stunk. And even though the Dodgers eventually scratched across a run, it was over, just like that, the Astros winning their first championship in the franchise’s 55-year history, while the Dodgers are stopped short again.

It officially ended at 8:58 p.m., when Jose Altuve caught a Corey Seager grounder and threw it to Yuli Gurriel at first base, the Astros streaming on to the field, leaping and holding their heads in joy and disbelief.

On the other side, some of the Dodgers scampered into the dugout tunnel. Others remained hanging on the rail, staring at a celebration that has once again eluded them.

It is the fifth straight year that a Dodger playoff appearance has ended in defeat. And, yes, it has now been 29 years and counting since they last won a World Series, a drought so painful that the last manager to win it here, Tommy Lasorda, grabbed Dodger manager Dave Roberts on the eve of Game 7 with some advice.

“You ain’t done until you win tomorrow,’’ Lasorda told Roberts.

That’s how it feels right now, although that’s not entirely true. The Dodgers did at least play in the World Series for the first time in 29 years. The steps they took this year were huge. They brought the city countless indelible October moments, ending up just nine innings from a title while playing the biggest baseball game in this city’s history.

But at the end of a World Series in which they gave away two big leads that seemed certain wins, then ended with an absolute clunker, their gains seemed little consolation.

They began the Game 7 dancing in their dugout. But they were soon stumbling on the field.

Springer led off with a double inside the left-field line. Alex Bergman then grounded the next pitch to first baseman Bellinger, who moved to his left to grab the ball, then turned and threw it to Darvish covering first base. Except the ball was thrown behind him and bounced into the Astros dugout, scoring Springer and moving Bregman to second.

The Dodgers and Astros match up for one last time, in Game 7 at Dodger Stadium, and the winner takes the World Series title.

Taking advantage of early Dodgers distractions, Bregman then quickly stole third base and eventually scored on Carlos Correa’s grounder. The inning ended with a tip of the cap from Yuli Gurriel to Darvish, at whom Gurriel had directed a racial gesture during Game 3. But, while batting, Gurriel then wore Darvish out with a 13-pitch at-bat that ended in a flyout.

This set up Darvish’ destruction in the second, when he blew an 0-and-2 count against McCann by walking the catcher on eight pitches, then gave up a double to right-center by Gonzalez. One out later, Lance McCullers Jr. chopped a ball onto the infield grass past the mound to score McCann. Then, on a full-count fat fastball, Springer drove a ball into the left-center field seats for his fifth homer of the series.

Astros jumped their dugout rail in celebration. Somebody threw a cup of ice from the bench. Darvish was escorted from the mound to a smattering of boos.

When he was acquired from the Texas Rangers this summer, he was one of the biggest midseason acquisitions in recent Dodgers history. But in a matter of six days, he has become one of the biggest Dodgers busts ever.

In two World Series starts he has given up eight runs in 3 1/3 innings for an astronomical 21.60 ERA. He never seemed comfortable on the giant stage. He is a free agent this winter, and it would be hard to find anyone in quickly emptying Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night who wanted him to return.

Darvish was so bad, many fans were instantly wondering why he even started this game in place of Clayton Kershaw, the Dodgers ace who eventually replaced Darvish and threw four scoreless innnings. But the Dodgers made the right move. Kershaw would be starting on two days’ rest after being rocked in Game 5. Darvish was acquired specifically so Kershaw would not have to pitch on short rest.

This one is on Darvish, not the Dodgers. This one was over before it started. Their postseason was over before it ended. Again.

CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish discusses his slider and starting Game 7 of the World Series. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish discusses his slider and starting Game 7 of the World Series. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw talks preparation and the feeling of starting World Series Game 5. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw talks preparation and the feeling of starting World Series Game 5.

bill.plaschke@latimes.com

Get more of Bill Plaschke's work and follow him on Twitter @BillPlaschke