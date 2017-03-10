Dodgers cruise past Texas Rangers, 12-2

The Dodgers defeated the Texas Rangers, 12-2, at Camelback Ranch on Friday to improve to 7-7 in the Cactus League.

AT THE PLATE: Yasiel Puig launched two home runs, including a screamer off Cole Hamels that sailed over the bullpen in right field. Franklin Gutierrez also homered, with his first-inning blast against Hamels counting as his first hit of the exhibition season. Newcomer Logan Forsythe was three for three with a double and a run batted in. Forsythe, the team’s leadoff hitter, is batting .563 in the Cactus League.

ON THE MOUND: Twenty-year-old left-hander Julio Urias continued to make his push for a place in the Dodgers’ opening-day rotation by tossing a couple of scoreless innings in relief. Urias limited the Rangers to a walk and struck out three, lowering his earned-run average to 1.80. Brandon McCarthy made a promising start, pitching three scoreless innings. McCarthy didn’t walk any batters and gave up only one hit. Non-roster reliever Brandon Morrow struck out the side in the fourth inning.

EXTRA BASES: Manager Dave Roberts raised some eyebrows when he revealed shortstop Corey Seager’s tight back was “kind of mild oblique-ish,” as players have been known to miss about a month with side muscle strains. Seager last played March 3. While Seager didn’t offer a timetable for his return, he said was “not at all” concerned he might not be ready to play on opening day. He said the condition had improved and was confident he could make up at-bats in minor league games. “I did that last year at the end of spring training,” he said, referring to when he had a mild knee injury.

UP NEXT: vs. Angels, noon (PT) at Camelback Ranch. TV: Fox Sports West, SportsNet LA. Radio: 830, 1020 (Spanish).

Caption The Rams begin free agency by signing a receiver and a tackle The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? Caption The Rams begin free agency by signing a receiver and a tackle The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Caption Sean McVay is introduced as the Rams coach New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team.

dylan.hernandez@latimes.com

Follow Dylan Hernandez on Twitter @dylanohernandez