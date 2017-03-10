Dodgers cruise past Texas Rangers, 12-2

The Dodgers defeated the Texas Rangers, 12-2, at Camelback Ranch on Friday to improve to 7-7 in the Cactus League.
AT THE PLATE: Yasiel Puig launched two home runs, including a screamer off Cole Hamels that sailed over the bullpen in right field. Franklin Gutierrez also homered, with his first-inning blast against Hamels counting as his first hit of the exhibition season. Newcomer Logan Forsythe was three for three with a double and a run batted in. Forsythe, the team’s leadoff hitter, is batting .563 in the Cactus League.
ON THE MOUND: Twenty-year-old left-hander Julio Urias continued to make his push for a place in the Dodgers’ opening-day rotation by tossing a couple of scoreless innings in relief. Urias limited the Rangers to a walk and struck out three, lowering his earned-run average to 1.80. Brandon McCarthy made a promising start, pitching three scoreless innings. McCarthy didn’t walk any batters and gave up only one hit. Non-roster reliever Brandon Morrow struck out the side in the fourth inning.
EXTRA BASES: Manager Dave Roberts raised some eyebrows when he revealed shortstop Corey Seager’s tight back was “kind of mild oblique-ish,” as players have been known to miss about a month with side muscle strains. Seager last played March 3. While Seager didn’t offer a timetable for his return, he said was “not at all” concerned he might not be ready to play on opening day. He said the condition had improved and was confident he could make up at-bats in minor league games. “I did that last year at the end of spring training,” he said, referring to when he had a mild knee injury.
UP NEXT: vs. Angels, noon (PT) at Camelback Ranch. TV: Fox Sports West, SportsNet LA. Radio: 830, 1020 (Spanish).
