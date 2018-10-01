TOP OF THIRD: Ian Desmond was hit by a pitch. Tony Wolters grounded into the hole at short. Machado made a nice play to backhand it and throw Desmond out at second. German Marquez sacrificed Wolters to second. Buehler is throwing in the 95-98 mph range today and almost knocked the bat right out of Marquez’s hands. Blackmon was in an 0-and-2 count and Buehler threw four pitches not even close to the strike zone to walk him. First and second, two out. LeMahieu grounded to short. DODGERS 0, ROCKIES 0
BOTTOM OF SECOND: Manny Machado singled to center. Yasmani Grandal fouled to left, Dahl falling into the stands making the catch. Machado took second on the play. Cody Bellinger grounded to first and beat the throw. The umpire called him out. The Dodgers asked for a review, and despite the replay showing he was safe, he was called out anyway. Good job, New York. Yasiel Puig struck out swinging.
Lorenzo Cain’s RBI single broke a 1-1 tie in the eighth as the Milwaukee Brewers won the NL Central title, 3-1, over the Chicago Cubs. The loss means the Cubs will host Tuesday’s wild-card game against the loser of the Dodgers-Rockies game at 5 p.m. PT
TOP OF SECOND. Nolan Arenado popped to first. Trevor Story grounded to the pitcher. Carlos Gonzalez struck out swinging.
BOTTOM OF THE FIRST: German Marquez if pitching for the Rockies. Joc Pederson struck out swinging. Justin Turner grounded sharply to third. Max Muncy struck out swinging.
Pull up a chair and join us for our live inning recaps of the game. Here we go.
TOP OF FIRST: Charlie Blackmon grounded to second. DJ LeMahieu flied to left. David Dahl grounded to second. Easy inning for Walker Buehler. Dodgers 0, Cubs 0.