TOP OF THIRD: Ian Desmond was hit by a pitch. Tony Wolters grounded into the hole at short. Machado made a nice play to backhand it and throw Desmond out at second. German Marquez sacrificed Wolters to second. Buehler is throwing in the 95-98 mph range today and almost knocked the bat right out of Marquez’s hands. Blackmon was in an 0-and-2 count and Buehler threw four pitches not even close to the strike zone to walk him. First and second, two out. LeMahieu grounded to short. DODGERS 0, ROCKIES 0