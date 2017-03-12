Hitless streak ends for Dodgers' Kershaw in split-squad win vs. Royals

The Dodgers defeated the Kansas City Royals, 5-4, at Surprise Stadium on Sunday in the first half of split-squad, day-night doubleheader.

ON THE MOUND: Clayton Kershaw’s hitless and scoreless streak in the exhibition season came to an end on a first-inning home run by Mike Moustakas. The run was the only one allowed by Kershaw in four innings, the most he has pitched so far in the Cactus League. Kershaw struck out four. He walked one and allowed two hits, counting Moustakas’ homer.

AT THE PLATE: Justin Turner doubled in two runs in a four-run second inning for the Dodgers. Turner is batting .375 this spring. Charlie Culberson had two hits, including a triple, and Joc Pederson had a RBI single.

EXTRA BASES: Some of the team’s high-profile prospects are slumping. First baseman Cody Bellinger was 0 for 4 with three strikeouts, dropping his batting average to .194. Second baseman Jose Miguel Fernandez, a 28-year-old Cuban who was signed earlier this year, grounded out in the sixth inning and is 1 for 13 in the Cactus League.

