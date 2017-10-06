And then for dessert...

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Cameron Romo, 19, of Rialto, staked out his gastronomical prize: the Dodgers' Chicken Waffle Sammy with a piece of fried chicken and candied, smoked bacon sandwiched between two Belgian waffles. He carried one in each hand as took an elevator to the stadium's top deck.

"I'm 100% excited," he said. He saw the postseason-special delicacy advertised online and knew he had to find one.

"I hope it's the best thing I've ever experienced," he said.

Romo might not stop there. By game's end, he might also try to get his hands on the Double Bacon Double Cheeseburger, two beef patties, cheese, bacon, maple syrup and blackberry jam with a donut on top.