Justin Turner's three-run home run and Yasiel Puig's double in the first has given the Dodgers a lead early in the game. A.J. Pollock's homer in the third is Arizona's only hit of the game.
Arizona closes gap to 4-1 after top of third on A.J. Pollock's homer
|Houston Mitchell
An overmatched Zack Godley (2 for 42 this season) struck out swinging.
David Peralta grounded to short.
A.J. Pollock ruined the fun with a solo homer to left. And he hit it hard too.
Paul Goldschmidt flies out to right (and boy are his arms tired) to end the inning.