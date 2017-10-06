Clayton Kershaw ran into trouble in the seventh, always a troublesome inning for Kershaw in the playoffs, to close within 7-4.
Arizona hits two solo homers off Kershaw to close to 7-4 in the seventh
|Houston Mitchell
The seeming always troublesome seventh inning for Clayton Kershaw.
Adam Rosales flied to center.
Ketel Marte homered to left on Kershaw's 99th pitch of the night. All Arizona's runs have come on solo homers.
Jeff Mathis then homered to left.
Kershaw still has trouble in the seventh inning. And that's it for Kershaw. He will be replaced by Tony Watson.
Christian Walker hit for Zack Godley and singled to right. David Peralta grounded to short, Walker advancing to second.
A.J. Pollock came to the plate, and Dave Roberts came out to replace Watson with Brandon Morrow. We could see Kenley Jansen early tonight, as the Dodgers can't let this game get away from them.
Pollock swung at the first pitch and popped to center. Thank you, Brandon Morrow.