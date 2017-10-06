Dodgers fan Mark Corritori feels 29 years younger

Friends Eric Deverich and Mark Corritori at Dodger Stadium before the Dodgers' first NLDS game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Coming to Dodger Stadium makes Mark Corritori feel like a kid again.

Walking to his seat for the Dodgers' Postseason opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Corritori, a 59-year-old salesman from Moorpark, wore a jersey with dozens of pins from games dating back to the 1970s. The jersey had number 88 -- representing 1988, the last year the Dodgers won the World Series.

He's hoping he'll need a 2017 jersey.

"I have a feeling we're going to win it this year," said the lifelong Southern California resident. "It's our time. We came out of our slump, and we're on a roll now."

Corritori was at the game with his best buddy and neighbor, Eric Deverich, who was sporting a Dodgers-themed Hawaiian shirt. Asked how they felt during the Dodgers' late-season losing streak, Deverich laughed and said, "Miserable."

Corritori said he's always positive.

"I think every year the team stands out," he said. "I'm always optimistic about it, one way or another."

His dad brought him to his first game at Dodger Stadium when he was 6 years old in 1965, a year the Dodgers won the World Series. He still has the program from that game.

"The whole atmosphere, it makes me feel like a kid again," said Corritori, as fans streamed into the stadium, which is decorated in the Postseason red, white and blue bunting.

Corritori's dad was a huge Brooklyn Dodgers fan who moved to Los Angeles in 1956, two years before his team did. His dad has a Brooklyn Dodgers jersey with the number 55 -- the last year the team won the World Series in New York.