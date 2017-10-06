NATION
Las Vegas shooting victims: Portraits of the fallen
Sports

Clayton Kershaw ran into trouble in the seventh, always a troublesome inning for Kershaw in the playoffs, to close within 7-4.

Get complete coverage from inside and outside of Dodger Stadium from our team of reporters and photographers, including columnists Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernandez and Dodgers beat writer Andy McCullough.

Dodgers go down quietly in sixth, still lead 7-2

Houston Mitchell

Corey Seager grounded to second. Justin Turner flied deep to center and Cody Bellinger field to shallow right-center.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
73°