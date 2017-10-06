Clayton Kershaw ran into trouble in the seventh, always a troublesome inning for Kershaw in the playoffs, to close within 7-4.
Get complete coverage from inside and outside of Dodger Stadium from our team of reporters and photographers, including columnists Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernandez and Dodgers beat writer Andy McCullough.
Dodgers go down quietly in sixth, still lead 7-2
|Houston Mitchell
Corey Seager grounded to second. Justin Turner flied deep to center and Cody Bellinger field to shallow right-center.