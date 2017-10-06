NATION
Sports

The long wait for the start of the Dodgers postseason run is finally over as the National League Division Series kicks off this evening versus the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Get complete coverage from inside and outside of Dodgers Stadium from our team of reporters and photographers, including columnists Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernandez and Dodgers beat writer Andy McCullough.

Goldschmidt is a Dodgers killer, but Lamb also can do damage

Pedro Moura
Jake Lamb celebrates with Diamondbacks teammate Paul Goldschmidt (Getty Images)
Jake Lamb is Arizona’s All-Star third baseman, Clayton Kershaw the sport’s preeminent starting pitcher. For more than three full seasons, they have played in the same division.

Yet the left-handed-hitting Lamb has never faced Kershaw. When Kershaw has taken the mound, Lamb has taken a seat on the bench, focusing on the matchup between the Dodgers’ ace and Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

Latest updates

