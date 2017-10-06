The long wait for the start of the Dodgers postseason run is finally over as the National League Division Series kicks off this evening versus the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Goldschmidt is a Dodgers killer, but Lamb also can do damage
|Pedro Moura
Jake Lamb is Arizona’s All-Star third baseman, Clayton Kershaw the sport’s preeminent starting pitcher. For more than three full seasons, they have played in the same division.
Yet the left-handed-hitting Lamb has never faced Kershaw. When Kershaw has taken the mound, Lamb has taken a seat on the bench, focusing on the matchup between the Dodgers’ ace and Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.